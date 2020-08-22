Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 22 at 4:13PM PDT until August 22 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 413 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of

Daggett, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.