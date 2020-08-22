Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 3:11PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 307 PM PDT, Forecasters were tracking clusters of heavy

thunderstorms over the Riverside and San Bernardino Mountains. These

storms were moving northwest at 15 mph. Storms may also develop soon

in Southern Mojave Desert.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms. Torrential rainfall will also be possible, and could

lead to areas of flooding.

Locations impacted include…

Apple Valley, Yucaipa, Palm Springs, Big Bear City, Mt San Jacinto

State Park, Forest Falls, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley,

Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Hwy 243 Between Banning And

Idyllwild, Lake Arrowhead, Palm Desert, southeastern Beaumont,

Banning, Rancho Mirage, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs and

Pioneertown.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.