Excessive Heat Warning issued August 23 at 2:22PM PDT until August 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up
to 115 degrees and nighttime low temperatures 80 to 90 degrees
are expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Kingman, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
Also included is the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in
Arizona and Nevada.
* WHEN…Monday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Review your outdoor plans for Monday and Tuesday. Be
prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.