Excessive Heat Warning issued August 24 at 1:20AM PDT until August 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up

to 115 degrees and nighttime low temperatures 80 to 90 degrees

are expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Kingman, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In

California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

Also included is the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in

Arizona and Nevada.

* WHEN…Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Review your outdoor plans for Monday and Tuesday. Be

prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and

check up on relatives and neighbors.