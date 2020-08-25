Excessive Heat Warning issued August 25 at 1:56AM PDT until August 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up

to 115 degrees and nighttime low temperatures 80 to 90 degrees

are expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Kingman, Lake Havasu, Bullhead City, and

Fort Mohave. In California, Vidal, and the Chemehuevi

Reservation. In Nevada, Laughlin. Also included is the Lake

Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona and Nevada.

* WHEN…Through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Review your outdoor plans for the week. Be prepared to

drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.