Excessive Heat Warning issued August 25 at 1:56AM PDT until August 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up
to 115 degrees and nighttime low temperatures 80 to 90 degrees
are expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Kingman, Lake Havasu, Bullhead City, and
Fort Mohave. In California, Vidal, and the Chemehuevi
Reservation. In Nevada, Laughlin. Also included is the Lake
Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona and Nevada.
* WHEN…Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Review your outdoor plans for the week. Be prepared to
drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.