Excessive Heat Warning issued August 26 at 2:41AM PDT until August 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up
to 115 degrees and nighttime low temperatures 80 to 90 degrees
are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southern Nevada including Pahrump,
Mesquite and Searchlight. Southeast California including Yucca
Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Morongo Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Review your outdoor plans for the week. Be prepared to
drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.