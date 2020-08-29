Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 4:02PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 401 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Mt. Signal, or 15 miles south of Plaster City,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Calexico, Mt. Signal, Dixieland and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 24 and 33.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 2.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 13 and 33.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.