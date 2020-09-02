Excessive Heat Warning issued September 2 at 12:12PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot weather. Highs in the lower deserts from
112 to 120. Highs in the high deserts from 104 to 112. Highs in
the inland valleys and the Inland Empire from 100 to 115, and
highs the mountains below 5,000 feet from 95 to 105.
* WHERE…All of Southern California.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
