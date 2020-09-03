Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 9:10PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 95

to 105 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat is expected to peak on Saturday

and Sunday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.