Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 9:06PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures to

around 120 expected for the lower deserts, around 115 for the

Inland Empire and inland Orange County, and around 110 for high

desert areas and the San Diego County valleys.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, San Diego

County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange

County Inland Areas and San Bernardino and Riverside County

Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat is expected to peak on Saturday

and Sunday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.