Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 9:06PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures to
around 120 expected for the lower deserts, around 115 for the
Inland Empire and inland Orange County, and around 110 for high
desert areas and the San Diego County valleys.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, San Diego
County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange
County Inland Areas and San Bernardino and Riverside County
Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat is expected to peak on Saturday
and Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.