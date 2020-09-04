Skip to Content
September 5, 2020
Published 9:06 pm

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 9:06PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98
to 106.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains below 5000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat is expected to peak on Saturday
and Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

