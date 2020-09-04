Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 9:06PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98
to 106.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains below 5000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat is expected to peak on Saturday
and Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.