Red Flag Warning issued September 4 at 10:15AM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW A RED FLAG WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF SAN
DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from 10 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT
Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph gusts to 35 mph.
Strongest wind gusts locally to 40 MPH on Saturday along the
lower coastal slopes of the San Diego County mountains, and near
the San Gorgonio Pass in Riverside County.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 10 percent with
poor overnight recovery.
* TIMING…The most critical conditions are expected on Saturday
afternoon. East winds will weaken diurnally, then increase again
on Sunday morning. Winds will not be as strong as Saturday, but
continued extreme heat and low humidity will persist.
* OUTLOOK…Slight cooling, decreasing wind, and some humidity
recovery is expected on Monday. Another threat for stronger
offshore winds returns Tuesday and Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
