Red Flag Warning issued September 4 at 10:15AM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW A RED FLAG WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF SAN

DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from 10 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT

Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph gusts to 35 mph.

Strongest wind gusts locally to 40 MPH on Saturday along the

lower coastal slopes of the San Diego County mountains, and near

the San Gorgonio Pass in Riverside County.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 10 percent with

poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…The most critical conditions are expected on Saturday

afternoon. East winds will weaken diurnally, then increase again

on Sunday morning. Winds will not be as strong as Saturday, but

continued extreme heat and low humidity will persist.

* OUTLOOK…Slight cooling, decreasing wind, and some humidity

recovery is expected on Monday. Another threat for stronger

offshore winds returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.