Red Flag Warning issued September 4 at 1:45PM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph gusts to 35 mph.
Strongest wind gusts locally to 40 MPH on Saturday along the
lower coastal slopes of the San Diego County mountains, and
near the San Gorgonio Pass in Riverside County.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 10 percent with
poor overnight recovery.
* TIMING…The most critical conditions are expected on
Saturday afternoon. East winds will weaken diurnally, then
increase again on Sunday morning. Winds will not be as strong
as Saturday, but continued extreme heat and low humidity will
persist.
* OUTLOOK…Slight cooling, decreasing wind, and some humidity
recovery is expected on Monday. Another threat for stronger
offshore winds returns Tuesday and Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.