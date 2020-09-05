Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 1:50PM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 20 mph gusts 25 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 7 to 10 percent
with poor overnight recovery.
* TIMING…The most critical conditions are expected this
afternoon. East winds will weaken this evening, then increase
again slightly on Sunday morning. Winds will weaker Sunday, but
continued extreme heat and low humidity will persist.
* OUTLOOK…Not as hot with some improvement Monday and Tuesday
as onshore flow returns. Another threat for stronger offshore
winds and hot and dry conditions returns late Tuesday through
Thursday, peaking Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.