Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 1:50PM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 20 mph gusts 25 to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 7 to 10 percent

with poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…The most critical conditions are expected this

afternoon. East winds will weaken this evening, then increase

again slightly on Sunday morning. Winds will weaker Sunday, but

continued extreme heat and low humidity will persist.

* OUTLOOK…Not as hot with some improvement Monday and Tuesday

as onshore flow returns. Another threat for stronger offshore

winds and hot and dry conditions returns late Tuesday through

Thursday, peaking Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.