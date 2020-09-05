Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 8:20PM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 20 mph gusts 25. Local gusts to
35 mph in offshore wind-prone areas.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity 7 to 10 percent with poor
overnight recovery.
* TIMING…East winds 10-20 MPH overnight, increasing slightly on
Sunday with local gusts to 30 MPH. Overall, winds will be weaker
Sunday, but continued extreme heat and low humidity will drive
the critical fire weather.
* OUTLOOK…Not as hot with some improvement Monday and Tuesday as
onshore flow returns. Another threat for stronger offshore winds
returns late Tuesday through Thursday, peaking Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.