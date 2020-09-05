Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 8:20PM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 20 mph gusts 25. Local gusts to

35 mph in offshore wind-prone areas.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity 7 to 10 percent with poor

overnight recovery.

* TIMING…East winds 10-20 MPH overnight, increasing slightly on

Sunday with local gusts to 30 MPH. Overall, winds will be weaker

Sunday, but continued extreme heat and low humidity will drive

the critical fire weather.

* OUTLOOK…Not as hot with some improvement Monday and Tuesday as

onshore flow returns. Another threat for stronger offshore winds

returns late Tuesday through Thursday, peaking Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor

burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.