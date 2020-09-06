Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 1:33PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures of
100 to 115 expected.
* WHERE…Much of the Mojave Desert including Las Vegas,
Pahrump, Barstow, Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, and Death
Valley; the Owens Valley including Bishop; Lincoln County in
Nevada and Mohave County in Northwest Arizona including
Kingman.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several locations will continue to
experience record-breaking high temperatures through Monday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.