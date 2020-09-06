Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 1:33PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 120. For the High Wind

Watch, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities. Damaging winds

could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boating

conditions Tuesday will be dangerous on Lakes Mead, Mohave and

Havasu, with wave heights from 2 to 4 feet possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several locations will continue to

experience record-breaking high temperatures through Monday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the potential high

wind event. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds for Tuesday.