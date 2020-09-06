Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 1:35AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 120. For the High Wind Watch,
north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat
will significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several locations will continue to experience
record-breaking high temperatures through Monday.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.