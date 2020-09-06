Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 1:35AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 120. For the High Wind Watch,

north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat

will significantly increase the potential for heat related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several locations will continue to experience

record-breaking high temperatures through Monday.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.