Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 1:47AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures up to 120. For the High Wind Watch, north winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities. Damaging winds could blow

down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Boating conditions Tuesday will be

dangerous on Lakes Mead, Mohave and Havasu, with wave heights

from 2 to 4 feet possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several locations will continue to experience

record-breaking high temperatures through Monday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children

and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the potential high wind

event. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location

prior to the onset of winds for Tuesday.