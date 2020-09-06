Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 1:47AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures up to 120. For the High Wind Watch, north winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Damaging winds could blow
down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Boating conditions Tuesday will be
dangerous on Lakes Mead, Mohave and Havasu, with wave heights
from 2 to 4 feet possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several locations will continue to experience
record-breaking high temperatures through Monday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children
and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the potential high wind
event. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location
prior to the onset of winds for Tuesday.