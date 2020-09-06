Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 4:33AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of
110 to 122 expected in the Inland Empire and lower deserts,
105 to 117 for inland Orange County, the San Diego County
valleys and the high deserts.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, San Diego
County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange
County Inland Areas and San Bernardino and Riverside County
Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat will peak on Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.