Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 1:16 pm

Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:16PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

North to northwest winds will begin to develop across portions
of the southern Great Basin on Monday with stronger north winds
increasing behind a cold front and becoming more widespread on
Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT
/11 PM MST/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.

* TIMING…North winds will increase across the area on Tuesday
with the strongest winds expected during the late morning and
afternoon hours.

* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35
to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply