Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:16PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
North to northwest winds will begin to develop across portions
of the southern Great Basin on Monday with stronger north winds
increasing behind a cold front and becoming more widespread on
Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT
/11 PM MST/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* TIMING…North winds will increase across the area on Tuesday
with the strongest winds expected during the late morning and
afternoon hours.
* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35
to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments