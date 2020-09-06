Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:09PM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE

MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF THE INLAND VALLEYS…

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Fire

Weather Watch…which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* WIND…For the Red Flag Warning today…Areas of east winds 10

to 15 mph gusts 25 mph. For Tuesday and Wednesday in the

mountains…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50

mph. For Tuesday and Wednesday in the foothills…Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning: through 6 PM this evening.

For the Fire Weather Watch: 3 PM Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday.

* OUTLOOK…Not as hot with some improvement in humidity Monday

and Tuesday as onshore flow returns. Stronger offshore winds and

very low humidity returns Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday

evening, with the strongest winds and most critical conditions

on Wednesday. Winds will weaken for Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread,

plume dominated fires, and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor

burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.