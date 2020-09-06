Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:09PM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE
MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF THE INLAND VALLEYS…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Fire
Weather Watch…which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
* WIND…For the Red Flag Warning today…Areas of east winds 10
to 15 mph gusts 25 mph. For Tuesday and Wednesday in the
mountains…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50
mph. For Tuesday and Wednesday in the foothills…Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning: through 6 PM this evening.
For the Fire Weather Watch: 3 PM Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday.
* OUTLOOK…Not as hot with some improvement in humidity Monday
and Tuesday as onshore flow returns. Stronger offshore winds and
very low humidity returns Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday
evening, with the strongest winds and most critical conditions
on Wednesday. Winds will weaken for Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread,
plume dominated fires, and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.