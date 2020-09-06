Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:44PM MST until September 8 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high
fire danger, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Joshua Tree National Park and Imperial County
And Eastern Riverside County.
* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* WINDS…North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry to very dry and fire danger is very
high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.
Comments