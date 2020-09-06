Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:44PM MST until September 8 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high

fire danger, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Joshua Tree National Park and Imperial County

And Eastern Riverside County.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.

* WINDS…North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry to very dry and fire danger is very

high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.