Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 4:54AM PDT until September 6 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WIND…Areas of east winds 10 to 15 mph gusts 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity 7 to 10 percent.

* TIMING…Strongest winds during the late morning and early

afternoon. East winds will be overtaken by a westerly sea breeze

between 1600 and 1800 PDT.

* OUTLOOK…Not as hot with some improvement in humidity Monday

and Tuesday as onshore flow returns. Another threat for stronger

offshore winds and very low humidity returns late Tuesday

through Thursday, with the strongest winds and most critical

conditions on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread,

plume dominated fires, and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor

burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.