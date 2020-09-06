Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 9:23PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Strong winds will begin to develop across portions of the
southern Great Basin on Monday afternoon with stronger north to
northeast winds increasing behind a cold front and becoming more
widespread on Tuesday.
* TIMING…North winds will increase across the area Tuesday with
the strongest winds expected during the morning and afternoon
hours.
* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of
35 to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.