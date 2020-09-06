Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 9:23PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Strong winds will begin to develop across portions of the

southern Great Basin on Monday afternoon with stronger north to

northeast winds increasing behind a cold front and becoming more

widespread on Tuesday.

* TIMING…North winds will increase across the area Tuesday with

the strongest winds expected during the morning and afternoon

hours.

* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of

35 to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.