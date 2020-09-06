Wind Advisory issued September 6 at 1:33PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures of 110-115 in Las Vegas and
Barstow, 105-110 in Kingman and 120-125 in Death Valley. For the
Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/
to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Comments