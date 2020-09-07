Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 3:30PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 118. For the High Wind

Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

expected. Localized gusts over 60 mph are possible.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM PDT /6

AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities. Damaging winds may blow

down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are

possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph and…or

gusts of at least 58 mph can lead to property damage. Motorists

should exercise extreme caution while driving in the warning area.

High winds gusting in excess of 50 MPH will make boating

particulary dangerous during the warning period. These winds will

create large waves which could result in boats taking on water

and…or capsizing. For your personal safety…boaters are urged

to postpone their outings until the winds subside.