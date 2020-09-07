Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 3:30PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures of 105-110 in Las Vegas and

Barstow, 105-110 in Kingman and 115-120 in Death Valley. For the

Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM PDT /6 AM

MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Use extra caution when driving in strong winds, especially if

operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.