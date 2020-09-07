Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 3:42AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 120. For the High Wind
Watch, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Havasu
and Fort Mohave.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday
morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Damaging winds
could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boating
conditions Tuesday will be dangerous on Lakes Mead, Mohave and
Havasu, with wave heights from 2 to 4 feet possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several locations will continue to
experience record-breaking high temperatures today.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the potential high
wind event. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds for Tuesday.