High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 3:30PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 118. For the High Wind
Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected. Localized gusts over 60 mph are possible.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM PDT /6
AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Damaging winds may blow
down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are
possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph and…or
gusts of at least 58 mph can lead to property damage. Motorists
should exercise extreme caution while driving in the warning area.
High winds gusting in excess of 50 MPH will make boating
particulary dangerous during the warning period. These winds will
create large waves which could result in boats taking on water
and…or capsizing. For your personal safety…boaters are urged
to postpone their outings until the winds subside.
