High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 7:38PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed
to expire on schedule this evening. The High Wind Warning
remains in effect for Tuesday.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.