High Wind Warning issued September 7 at 7:38PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed

to expire on schedule this evening. The High Wind Warning

remains in effect for Tuesday.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.