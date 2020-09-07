Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:09PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 PM PDT

Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday night into

Wednesday morning with gusts to 55 mph in the windier locations.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with

poor recovery Tuesday night.

* TIMING…Noon Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong northeast

to east winds will begin earlier in Riverside, San Bernardino

and Orange counties, and about 3 hours later in San Diego County.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend

with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for

Thursday into the weekend.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.

