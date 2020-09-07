Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:09PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 PM PDT
Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning with gusts to 55 mph in the windier locations.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with
poor recovery Tuesday night.
* TIMING…Noon Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong northeast
to east winds will begin earlier in Riverside, San Bernardino
and Orange counties, and about 3 hours later in San Diego County.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend
with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for
Thursday into the weekend.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
