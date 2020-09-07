Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:09PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with

poor recovery Tuesday night.

* TIMING…Noon Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday. The winds will

begin to weaken Wednesday morning but remain gusty as humidity

decreases into the afternoon.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend

with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for

Thursday into the weekend.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.