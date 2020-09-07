Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:09PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 PM PDT
Wednesday.
* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with
poor recovery Tuesday night.
* TIMING…Noon Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday. The winds will
begin to weaken Wednesday morning but remain gusty as humidity
decreases into the afternoon.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend
with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for
Thursday into the weekend.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
