Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:25PM MST until September 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado
River Valley AZ, Joshua Tree National Park, Lower Colorado
River Valley CA and Imperial County And Eastern Riverside
County.
* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* WINDS…North 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.
These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.