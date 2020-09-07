Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:36AM MST until September 8 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* AFFECTED AREA…Joshua Tree National Park and Imperial County
And Eastern Riverside County.
* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* WINDS…North 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry to very dry and fire danger is very
high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.