Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 9:32PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph, gusts up to 55 mph possible in the windiest

locations.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with

poor recovery Tuesday night.

* TIMING…Noon Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong

northeast to east winds will begin earlier in Riverside, San

Bernardino and Orange counties, and about 3 hours later in

San Diego County.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend

with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for

Thursday into the weekend.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.