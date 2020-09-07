Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 9:32PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph, gusts up to 55 mph possible in the windiest
locations.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with
poor recovery Tuesday night.
* TIMING…Noon Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong
northeast to east winds will begin earlier in Riverside, San
Bernardino and Orange counties, and about 3 hours later in
San Diego County.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend
with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for
Thursday into the weekend.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.