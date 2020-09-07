Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 7:38PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed
to expire on schedule this evening. The Wind Advisory remains in
effect for Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.