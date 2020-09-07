Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 7:38PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed

to expire on schedule this evening. The Wind Advisory remains in

effect for Tuesday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.