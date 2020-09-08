High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 9:00PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/

this morning to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening. For the

Wind Advisory, from 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM

PDT /6 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Boating conditions will be

hazardous. Wave heights 2 to 4 feet could capsize small craft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.