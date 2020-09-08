Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 10:36PM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Strong northerly winds will persist in the Colorado River Valley

through Wednesday afternoon, with lesser winds expected elsewhere.

* TIMING…Winds will remain elevated through Wednesday

afternoon.

* WIND…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight,

then 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph during the day.

* HUMIDITY…Overnight recovery 20 to 25 percent, then falling to

6 to 12 percent Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.