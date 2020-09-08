Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 1:47PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph will be possible in the windiest

locations. The winds for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys will

mostly be an issue for this afternoon with the stronger gusts to

around 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with

poor recovery tonight.

* TIMING…Through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong north to northeast

winds will begin first in San Bernardino and Orange counties,

then spread southward this afternoon and into San Diego County

late this afternoon and tonight.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend

with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for

Thursday into the weekend.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.