Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 2:36PM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Strong northerly winds will increase and become more widespread

today as a cold front sweeps south through the region. Red Flag

Warning has been extended down the Colorado River Valley through

Wednesday afternoon.

* TIMING…Winds will remain elevated through Wednesday

afternoon.

* WIND…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph through

the evening then 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent. Overnight recovery 20 to 25 percent.

6-12 percent Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.