Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 2:47AM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Strong northerly winds will increase and become more widespread

today as a cold front sweeps south through the region. Red Flag

Warning has been extended down the Colorado River Valley through

Wednesday afternoon.

* TIMING…A cold front will enhance north winds today with the

strongest winds expected this morning into the early afternoon.

Winds will remain elevated through Wednesday afternoon.

* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of

35 to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.