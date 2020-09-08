Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 3:48AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph, gusts up to 55 mph possible in the windiest
locations. The winds for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys will
mostly be an issue for this afternoon with the stronger gusts to
around 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with poor
recovery tonight.
* TIMING…Noon today through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong north to
northeast winds will begin first in San Bernardino and Orange
counties, then spread southward this afternoon and into San
Diego County late this afternoon and tonight.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken for Thursday into the weekend
with higher coastal humidity spreading gradually inland for
Thursday into the weekend.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
