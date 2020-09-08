Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 8:59PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

Updated to delay the onset of the offshore winds in the inland

valleys.

* WIND…East winds of 15 to 25 mph in the mountains, surfacing in

the foothills and inland valleys by daybreak. Gusts from 35 to

45 mph, with peak gusts to 55 mph in the most wind prone

locations.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity 10 to 15 percent.

* TIMING…Through 8 PM Wednesday. Gusty northeast winds will in

the mountains tonight, surfacing in the valleys early Wednesday

morning through the afternoon.

* OUTLOOK…Lighter offshore winds Wednesday night and Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.