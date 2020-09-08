Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 8:59PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
Updated to delay the onset of the offshore winds in the inland
valleys.
* WIND…East winds of 15 to 25 mph in the mountains, surfacing in
the foothills and inland valleys by daybreak. Gusts from 35 to
45 mph, with peak gusts to 55 mph in the most wind prone
locations.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* TIMING…Through 8 PM Wednesday. Gusty northeast winds will in
the mountains tonight, surfacing in the valleys early Wednesday
morning through the afternoon.
* OUTLOOK…Lighter offshore winds Wednesday night and Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.