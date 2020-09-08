Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 11:04PM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In

California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Havasu

and Fort Mohave.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.