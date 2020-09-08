Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 2:10AM MST until September 8 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Western

portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern portion of

Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern

Imperial County, Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley and

Chuckwalla Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ to 10 PM MST /10 PM PDT/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds on Interstates 8

and 10. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor

tree damage possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local

government for updates.