Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 2:41 am

Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 2:41AM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Owens Valley, Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply