Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 6:27AM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/ this morning to 11 PM PDT /11

PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.