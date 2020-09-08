Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 6:27AM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM PDT /6 AM MST/
this morning to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening. For the
Wind Advisory, from 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM
PDT /6 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boating
conditions will be hazardous. Wave heights 2 to 4 feet could
capsize small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Wind Advisory will begin when the
High Wind Warning ends to indicate lesser but persistent
elevated wind speeds.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.