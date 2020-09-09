Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 3:48AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Gusts to 55 mph in the windiest locations. Winds

becoming west to southwest in the afternoon with gusts to 25

mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent.

* TIMING…The strongest winds will be through this morning with

humidities recovering during the afternoon and early evening as

the sea breeze moves inland.

* OUTLOOK…Weaker and more localized gusty northeast to east

winds for late tonight into Thursday morning. A good recovery in

humidity towards the coast tonight and moderate inland with

lowest humidity Thursday afternoon of 5 to 10 percent for the

mountains and inland valleys.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.