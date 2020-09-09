Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 3:48AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph. Gusts to 55 mph in the windiest locations. Winds
becoming west to southwest in the afternoon with gusts to 25
mph.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent.
* TIMING…The strongest winds will be through this morning with
humidities recovering during the afternoon and early evening as
the sea breeze moves inland.
* OUTLOOK…Weaker and more localized gusty northeast to east
winds for late tonight into Thursday morning. A good recovery in
humidity towards the coast tonight and moderate inland with
lowest humidity Thursday afternoon of 5 to 10 percent for the
mountains and inland valleys.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread
and extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
wind…low relative humidity…and heat can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.